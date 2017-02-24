Lester Cohen via Getty Images Beyoncé

However, they went on to reveal that she had already been confirmed to headline in 2018 instead. It’s yet to be confirmed who will replace her on the line-up for the festival, held in April, with Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar already headlining on the other two nights.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Shortly after her pregnancy announcement, which she made on her Instagram page, Beyoncé gave a stunning and elaborate performance at the Grammys, during which she appeared in goddess-like attire and sang ‘Lemonade’ tracks ‘Love Drought’ and ‘Sandcastles’.

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images Her performance was one of the night's stand-outs

She also picked up two awards, with ‘Lemonade’ being awarded Best Urban Album and ‘Formation’ bagging Best Music Video. Controversially, though, she lost out in the Album Of The Year category to Adele, who said during her acceptance speech that she “couldn’t possibly accept” the accolade, as she felt so strongly that it should have gone to Beyoncé.