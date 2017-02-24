All Sections
    Beyoncé Cancels Coachella Headlining Appearance On Doctor's Orders

    There is a silver lining for disappointed fans, though.

    Beyoncé has been forced to cancel her headlining appearance at this year’s Coachella festival, on doctor’s orders.

    Fans of the ‘Formation’ singer had been speculating whether she’d be taking to the stage ever since she announced earlier this month that she was pregnant with twins, and she’s now confirmed she will be unable to perform, for medical reasons.

    In a joint statement to the Associated Press, spokespeople for Beyoncé and Coachella said: Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.”

    Lester Cohen via Getty Images
    Beyoncé

    However, they went on to reveal that she had already been confirmed to headline in 2018 instead.

    It’s yet to be confirmed who will replace her on the line-up for the festival, held in April, with Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar already headlining on the other two nights.

    Shortly after her pregnancy announcement, which she made on her Instagram page, Beyoncé gave a stunning and elaborate performance at the Grammys, during which she appeared in goddess-like attire and sang ‘Lemonade’ tracks ‘Love Drought’ and ‘Sandcastles’.

    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
    Her performance was one of the night's stand-outs

    She also picked up two awards, with ‘Lemonade’ being awarded Best Urban Album and ‘Formation’ bagging Best Music Video.

    Controversially, though, she lost out in the Album Of The Year category to Adele, who said during her acceptance speech that she “couldn’t possibly accept” the accolade, as she felt so strongly that it should have gone to Beyoncé.

    Conversations