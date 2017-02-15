Beyoncé’s Isolated Grammys Vocals Are Every Bit As Amazing As You’d Expect

There were many talking points from Sunday (12 February) night’s Grammy Awards, and obviously, Beyoncé’s standout performance was one of them.
Now, isolated vocals from the ‘Lemonade’ creator’s performance have been published online, proving she’s every bit as amazing as we thought she was.
Bey performed two tracks from her latest release at the ceremony, ‘Love Drought’ and ‘Sandcastles’, and quite frankly, there are no words for just how stunning her voice is:
Sadly, while the Grammys organisers delighted everyone by booking Queen Bey to perform, the academy in charge of deciding who received the evening’s awards did not show her the same love.
Despite being nominated for nine awards, Beyoncé walked away with just two, missing out on the big three - Song, Record, and Album Of The Year - to Adele.
A number of Beyoncé fans, including Adele herself, weren’t too pleased with the decision and the ‘Hello’ singer used her Album Of The Year acceptance speech to declare that ‘Lemonade’ was the rightful winner.
“Thank you… but I can’t possibly accept this award,” she said. “My artist of my life is Beyoncé, and the ‘Lemonade’ album was so monumental, Beyoncé, and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul-bearing, and we all got to see another side to you that we don’t always let us see.
“All us artists here, we fucking adore you. You are our light, and the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. I love you, and I always will.”