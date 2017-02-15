Beyoncé’s Isolated Grammys Vocals Are Every Bit As Amazing As You’d Expect

There were many talking points from Sunday (12 February) night’s Grammy Awards, and obviously, Beyoncé’s standout performance was one of them.

Now, isolated vocals from the ‘Lemonade’ creator’s performance have been published online, proving she’s every bit as amazing as we thought she was.

Bey performed two tracks from her latest release at the ceremony, ‘Love Drought’ and ‘Sandcastles’, and quite frankly, there are no words for just how stunning her voice is: