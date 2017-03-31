And, according to reports, they are hoping for a seriously impressive star to play the lead female role of Nala: Actual. Beyoncé .

‘Beauty And The Beast’ may have only just hit cinemas, but Disney are already busy planning a live action remake of another favourite, ‘The Lion King’ .

Industry publication Variety claims that Bey is director Jon Favreau’s first choice for the role, and we think the role would be perfect for the ‘Lemonade’ creator - namely because it could mean she’ll finally get her hands on an Oscar.

In order to get the Best Original Song Academy Award - which was won by the 1994 film for ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ - Beyoncé would need to be credited as a writer on a new musical addition to the film.

Back in 2006, it was thought that Beyoncé was a surefire bet for an Academy Award nomination, following her starring role in ‘Dreamgirls’, but while Jennifer Hudson - who went on to with the Best Supporting Actress accolade - and Eddie Murphy were recognised for their efforts, the ‘Irreplaceable’ superstar missed out.

Very little is known about the ‘Lion King’ remake, though it has been confirmed that James Earl Jones will voice Mufasa, after starring in the 1994 original.

Within days of its release, ‘Beauty And The Beast’ had already broken a number of box office records, scoring the highest opening weekend for a PG film, both in the US and internationally.