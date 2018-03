How do you follow up a twin pregnancy announcement that almost broke Instagram? Trust Beyoncé to get it right.

The soon-to-be mum-of-three shared shots from a stunning maternity photoshoot on her website on Thursday 2 February.

Take notes if you’re planning one of your own - there’s naked poses, underwater shots, sibling kissing bump snaps and a moment sat on top of a car filled with flowers. Yep.