Beyoncé has introduced her twins to the world in true Queen Bey fashion.
The 35-year-old shared a photo of herself cradling her twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, who are one month old today [Friday 14 July].
The photo shared the similar floral theme of her pregnancy announcement, with a background of flowers and veil on her head.
“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” Beyoncé captioned the shot, along with the emojis: 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾..
Rumours that Beyoncé had given birth to her twins surfaced in late June 2017, when a source told PEOPLE the couple were “thrilled” with their new arrivals.
Showbiz 411 was the first to report the news that Beyoncé had given birth.
“There’s a less than one percent chance we’re wrong but… sources say that Beyonce gave birth to twins on Monday (12 June) night or Tuesday (13 June) morning in Los Angeles,” the website states.
“The source is good. Those kids are here.”
And it looks like the rumours weren’t far off, as the mum-of-three confirmed she had given birth to her twins on 14 June.
Beyoncé, who is also mum to five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy with her husband Jay-Z, announced she was expecting twins on 1 February.
We can’t wait to see more photos of the adorable little ones!