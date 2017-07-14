Beyoncé has introduced her twins to the world in true Queen Bey fashion.

The 35-year-old shared a photo of herself cradling her twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, who are one month old today [Friday 14 July].

The photo shared the similar floral theme of her pregnancy announcement, with a background of flowers and veil on her head.

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” Beyoncé captioned the shot, along with the emojis: 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾..