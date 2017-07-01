Beyoncé and Jay-Z have yet to officially confirm they’ve even had twins let alone announce what their names are, but we might just have got our biggest clue yet as to what they’re calling the baby boy and girl.
According to TMZ, the couple have filed trademarks for two unusual monikers in the US.
Lester Cohen via Getty Images
Beyoncé and Jay Z
And those names would be Sir Carter and Rumi.
Well, we did say they were unusual.
The couple, who already have a 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, reportedly want to protect and secure the rights to the unusual names.
The 35-year-old ‘Formation singer’ reportedly gave birth last month.
A source told PEOPLE magazine on Saturday 17 June: “Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends.”
Multiple sources also reportedly confirmed the news to US weekly .
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
Jay-Z and Beyoncé with their 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy
Showbiz 411 was the first to report the news that Beyoncé had given birth.
“There’s a less than one percent chance we’re wrong but… sources say that Beyonce gave birth to twins on Monday (12 June) night or Tuesday (13 June) morning in Los Angeles,” the website states.
“The source is good. Those kids are here.”
Beyoncé announced she was expecting twins, just four months ago, on 1 February.
She shared the photo below and told her Instagram followers: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over.
“We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
Former TOWIE star Cara Kilbey announced she was expecting her second child with her boyfriend Daniel Harris. They already have one daughter together.
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
Katie Piper revealed she was expecting her second child with Richard Sutton on Father's Day 2017.
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Julia Stiles revealed she is expecting her first child with fiancé Preston J Cook.
David Livingston via Getty Images
Jaime Pressly announced she was expecting twin boy with longtime boyfriend, Hamzi Hijazi.
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
Luisa Zissman announced she was expecting her third child, and second with husband Andrew Collins, on 8 June 2017.
Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
Former 'Made in Chelsea' star Cheska announced she was pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend Tom Huggett.
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Former TOWIE star
Billi Mucklow
announced she's expecting her second child with her partner Andy Carroll. They are already parents to two-year-old Arlo.
Bill McCay via Getty Images
Rag 'n' Bone Man and his girlfriend Beth are reportedly expecting their first child together.
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
Cara De La Hoyde revealed she is pregnant with her 'Love Island' co-star's baby, weeks after they split following a year of dating.
The couple, who met for the first time on the ITV show in 2016, broke up two weeks after Cara found out she was expecting their baby.
De La Hoyde said Massey will be supporting her throughout her pregnancy.
She told
OK! magazine
: "I know a lot of people will think, well you're going to have a baby together so just stay together – but we're not going to do that just to look like the perfect couple."
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Laura Tobin
announced she is pregnant
with her first child with her husband Dean Brown, during a live broadcast on Good Morning Britain.
Her baby is due in October.
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Serena Williams accidentally announced
her pregnancy when she mistakenly posted a private photo of her baby bump to Instagram with the caption "20 weeks".
The 35-year-old found out she was expecting her first baby with her fiancé, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, two days before competing in the Australian Open in January.
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Ferne McCann confirmed she was expecting her first child with ex boyfriend Arthur Collins.
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Kimberley Wyatt revealed she expecting her second child with her partner Max Rogers. They are already parents to two-year-old Willow.
Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images
Chanelle announced she was 'incredibly excited' to be expecting her second child, due September 2017.
JOHN STILLWELL via Getty Images
Olympic cyclist
Laura Kenny
is pregnant with her first child with her husband
Jason Kenny
.The pair, dubbed the “golden couple” after their Rio 2016 wins, revealed the news in an adorable image posted on
Instagram
.
Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley announced she was expecting her first child with her fiancé Jason Statham.
Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images
A source revealed in February 2017 the couple were expecting their first child together.
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
Chelsee and her partner Jack Molloy announced in January they are expecting their first child together.
Aliona Kavanagh
announced she is pregnant
with her first child with her husband Vincent by sharing a sweet Twitter photo in November 2016.