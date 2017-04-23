‘Britain’s Got Talent’ is all about discovering new and exciting acts, so it might come as a surprise to fans to learn that dancers Gao Lin and Liu Xin have actually performed on a ‘Got Talent’ series before.

The duo stunned viewers on Saturday (22 April) night, with many calling for them to receive a golden buzzer.

While the judges weren’t quite impressed enough to reach for the special button, the same can’t be said for Mel C(!), who made them her golden buzzer act in the inaugural series of ‘Asia’s Got Talent’:

The acrobatic duo then went on to make it through to the final, and in the last episode, Gao surprised his partner with a marriage proposal, live on TV. The couple then got hitched last year.

While Gao and Liu didn’t receive a golden buzzer, another dance act did, when Alesha Dixon was overcome by the power of one teenager’s story.

15-year-old Julia auditioned with her dance group Just Us, and explained her emotional story to the panel.

She said: “This group came together because I’ve got scoliosis, which is a curvature of the spine. My one is quite rare because it’s more usual to have an accident and get it, but I was born with it.

“I have to have surgery soon and after surgery, I won’t be able to dance, so this is my last chance because I’ve always wanted to do it.”

When the group finished performing, an emotional Alesha reached for the golden buzzer, telling Julia and her fellow dancers: “I have so much admiration for you girls right now, I can’t tell you.

“Seeing how you’ve all come together with this beautiful friendship that you’ve got.

“When you’re passionate about something, I could not imagine not being able to never do that again, I really couldn’t. And that’s why we all live for the things that we love to do. It really touched me, so much so that I’m going to do this…”

