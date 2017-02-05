Bianca Gascoigne has laid into ex-boyfriend CJ Meeks, following her eviction from the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house.
During her time in ‘CBB’, Bianca made headlines after she and Jamie O’Hara began a romance in the house, though this hit a snag when a task revealed that she had a secret boyfriend, CJ, on the outside.
CJ has since admitted to have been heartbroken at seeing Bianca and Jamie together, though she’s now hit back, claiming he is exaggerating how he feels so he could sell his story.
She told The Sun: “When I booked ‘Big Brother’ I was single, me and CJ had been in trouble for a very long time, and on and off since October, we were trying to rekindle things but it wasn’t working out.
“I didn’t have the heart to break up with him, I should have been strong, and I am sorry for that, but his behaviour shows me that I made the right decision.”
Bianca then fumed: “I know he doesn’t have a real job and has to get the cash in somehow, bless him, but to pretend he’s heartbroken to make some money is disgusting and pathetic.
“It’s sad, as I did think he was a really nice guy, but now I know what he’s done – no.”
CJ claimed earlier this week that he “felt sorry” for Bianca, for throwing away their relationship for what he described as “fame and a bit of money and Instagram followers”.
Bianca eventually finished in sixth place in the ‘CBB’ final, while Coleen Nolan was crowned the ‘All Stars And New Stars’ winner.