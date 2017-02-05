Bianca Gascoigne has laid into ex-boyfriend CJ Meeks, following her eviction from the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house.

During her time in ‘CBB’, Bianca made headlines after she and Jamie O’Hara began a romance in the house, though this hit a snag when a task revealed that she had a secret boyfriend, CJ, on the outside.

CJ has since admitted to have been heartbroken at seeing Bianca and Jamie together, though she’s now hit back, claiming he is exaggerating how he feels so he could sell his story.