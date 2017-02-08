Call us cynical, but we expected Bianca Gascoigne and Jamie O’Hara to at least wait for a magazine deal before calling time on their relationship, but it seems it’s already over for the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ pair.
The couple have ended their showmance romance, just days after the series’ finale.
Reports have claimed Jamie called things off between them so he could “focus on family”.
A source told The Sun: “They are going to remain firm friends but Jamie needs to spend time with his family first and focus on other things in his life.
“They had a great time in the ‘CBB’ house but unfortunately it has come to an end.”
However, it seems as though Jamie forgot to tell Bianca, as she told The Mirror she’d read about it before hearing it from the footballer.
“I totally respect his decision, obviously children should always come first,” she said.
“It would have been more respectful to hear the news from him first rather than reading about it in the newspapers.”
Jamie later told Rinse FM host Stevo: “I think at the moment we’ll just stay friends, we’re going to hang out. I had a wicked time in house but I’ve got loads on in my personal life – I’ve got my kids, I’ve got lots of work coming up. We’re just going to be friends.”
The pair caused a stir with their antics in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house, regularly sneaking off to the toilets for some time away from the cameras.
They were later rocked when it was revealed Bianca had a boyfriend in the outside world, but decided to continue with their relationship regardless.
Jamie had insisted he “couldn’t wait to get [her] out of [there]” during one particularly passionate moment, while they even admitted they loved each other while in the house.