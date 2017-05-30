Bic has been forced to discontinue a pink lighter after it was called out for sexism.

The product in question - known as Miss Bic Flex - is a pink lighter which features a picture of a candle on its packaging.

Twitter user @JusteBro tweeted a photo of the lighter next to a blue version from the brand’s Multi range, complete with pictures of BBQs on the packaging.

People couldn’t help but notice a shocking disparity between the two.

“Finally my fragile female hand will be able to light a candle too,” @JusteBro wrote. Her tweet was shared by the Everyday Sexism Twitter account, where it was met with outrage.