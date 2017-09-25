Totally NSFW Scene Spotted In The Background Of This ‘Biff, Chip And Kipper’ Children's Book

A man has stumbled across a rather NSFW inclusion in a four-year-old’s ‘Biff, Chip and Kipper’ book, written by Roderick Hunt and illustrated by Alex Brychta. Parents who know the agonising boredom that comes with re-reading the same book for the hundredth time with your child, appreciate it when the author includes something for adult eyes only, but this was a little unexpected. Ed Brody, explained on Twitter that the book had been provided by the child’s school and he decided to share the illustrations after he came across some “dubious scenes”.

Somewhat dubious scenes spotted in the background of a friend's 4yo's school book pic.twitter.com/opF9ogsQwO — Ed Brody (@chiefbrody1984) September 24, 2017

The scene shows Wilma in the foreground playing in a river with a stick, but in the background there is a group of three men who disappear into a bush, before being followed by a (very shocked) pensioner. Although Brody didn’t explicitly say what he thought was going on, other parents on social media have been quick to give their verdict.

Biff and Chip go dogging. 😂 — strawberry (@poets_peoples) September 24, 2017

Just a few men looking for snakes in a bush totally innocent behaviour 😂😂 — Paul Smith (@PaulSmi09934847) September 24, 2017

Most parents have found the inclusion hilarious, and say that it gives them something to laugh at when they’re reading with their children.

Sorry but that is brilliant. Can't stop laughing at that granny's reaction.



What's Wilma doing? Disposing of a body? — jd_writer (@jd_books) September 25, 2017

well, you know...parents have to read these books ENDLESSLY. Might as well put in some easter eggs for them to keep it fun 😂 — Monica Spoor (@MonicaSpoor) September 24, 2017

The ‘Biff, Chip and Kipper’ books are a mainstay of the UK curriculum and are used in more than 80% of the nation’s primary schools with a total of 800 titles. Having been published for more than 30 years, the books are a familiar sight for parents teaching their children to read. Part of the Oxford Reading Tree reading scheme currently used in 8-% of primary schools, Roderick Hunt set out with the simple aim of teaching young children to read in carefully laid-out stages: starting with picture books with no words at all. And the publishers Oxford University Press deny that there is anything untoward going on in the pictures.

Interesting spot but some of the pages are missing from this title! We can reassure you nothing untoward is going on behind that bush — Oxford Primary (@OUPPrimary) September 25, 2017

But it seems that Brody’s discovery isn’t the only example of pictures that may have a dual meaning for adults and children, as other parents started sharing their own. Including a priest in a changing room.

Always found this one dodge pic.twitter.com/Z9HIzRD9ik — lellabells (@lellabells) September 24, 2017

And these letter blocks.

That series of books had an illustrator who like to put stuff like that in them. I found this one a long time ago... See it? pic.twitter.com/ocoSDKk12M — Dan Higham (@danhigham) September 24, 2017

My daughter gets those books too. They're full of "Mum got wet" and "Dad made mum very wet. Mum was cross" 😂😂😂😂 — Nicola (@weenixxx) September 24, 2017

It also inspired parents to share funny examples from other children’s books.