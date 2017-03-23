It’s no secret that the ‘Big Bang Theory’ cast take home huge wage packets, but that doesn’t make the total amount of cash they’ve each bagged over the years any less impressive. The CBS comedy first began airing in 2007, and all five of its current lead stars - Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar - have been there since the very beginning.

CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images Kunal, Jim, Johnny, Simon and Kaley play Rajesh Koothrappali, Sheldon Cooper, Leonard Hofstadter, Howard Wolowitz, Simon Helberg and Penny respectively

Following the news that they have all taken pay cuts to make sure Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch get equal pay, Vulture have done the maths and worked out just how much everyone is taking home. According to the website, by the time the 12th and 13th seasons have wrapped, Kaley, Johnny and Jim will all have pocketed a massive $139 million each. Yes. Each. Details of Simon and Kunal’s earnings have not been as widely reported over the years, though they are also thought to have taken home $1 million per episode for the most recent seasons.

Danny Moloshok / Reuters There will be at least two more seasons of 'The Big Bang Theory'

Mellisa has starred in six more episodes than Mayim, and it’s believed they have earned $31.3 and $27.7 million respectively. ‘The Big Bang Theory’ is one of the US’s most-watched shows, with 19 millions viewers tuning to each episode. A spin-off is also currently in the making, as CBS recently confirmed plans for a Sheldon Cooper spin-off. The programme will chart the character’s teenage years and Jim, who plays the eccentric theoretical physicist, will provide voiceovers.