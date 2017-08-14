But the fun didn’t stop there. News that Big Ben will be silenced for the next four years has sparked an incredible tongue-in-cheek Brexit ‘conspiracy theory’.

The EU Referendum debate was littered with some truly bonkers conspiracy theories.

It was announced this morning that the bell’s infamous peals will be stopped until 2021 while a serious renovation project on Elizabeth Tower gets underway - basically to stop construction workers from being deafened.

But many eagle-eyed social media users have pointed out that the deadline for Britain to secure a deal to leave the EU was set for March 29, 2019 “when Big Ben bongs midnight”.

“Secret plan to stop Brexit!” one Twitter user joked. “Who knew we could rely on Big Ben to save us?”

Others quickly joined in on the fun: