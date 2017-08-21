A Labour MP wiped a tear from his eye today as Big Ben chimed for the final time for almost four years, ahead of major refurbishments to one of Britain’s most iconic landmarks. MPs bowed their head in tribute to the 157-year-old bell as it sounded out across London at midday. Labour MP Stephen Pound, who was part of a gathering of “like-minded traditionalists” from the Commons who stood with heads bowed “but hope in our hearts”, wiped a tear from his eye as the final bongs rang out.

Lab MP Steve Pound wipes a tear (real he insist) as he hears last Big Ben bongs for 4 years. pic.twitter.com/6JBc6ZJ2WO — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) August 21, 2017

Asked afterwards by HuffPost UK if his tears were real, he said: “Yes”. Pound, MP for Ealing North, said: “The bells seemed to get louder as they rang out as if they were saying goodbye.” Although not everyone was buying it:

Hahaha this has to be him trolling surely — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) August 21, 2017

Who is the guy behind him laughing while he pretends to cry? That is brilliant. — Magpie Ranger (@NUFC_OurClub) August 21, 2017

Nope. This *has* to be a piss-take. — William Oliver (@Bill_ee_O) August 21, 2017

What a joke, 4 years , let's face it parliament takes that amount of time to pass a bit of legislation, badly. — Stephen Mogridge (@MogridgeSteve) August 21, 2017

🎶and she lived her life like a beacon of democracy in the wind🎶pic.twitter.com/rwg4m1CyTz — Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) August 21, 2017

Pound insisted though that he was serious about continuing the bongs during the four-year works. “What we really need to do is talk about a recording, something that can be played from there that doesn’t actually damage the ears of the workforce but allows that Bong to ring out across the city. “Is it really that impossible? It’s not the bell, it’s the sound, that really matters. You ask anybody across the world what they think about the democracy of our nation they talk about this building and they talk about that tower. This tower rose like a phoenix from the ashes after the fire of 1834. Asked if he was being too nostalgic, Pound replied: “Yes we are, but nostalgia ain’t what it used to be.” Pound was one of five MPs who appeared in New Palace Yard below Elizabeth Tower. Tory MP Peter Bone also bowed his head in tribute, along with Pound. Labour MP Rupa Huq claimed she “just happened” to be passing, as did Jess Phillips, who was greeted by Pound with the word “Toad!” before giving her a big hug, and Digital Minister Matthew Hancock.

Hope in our hearts that when the sodding bell returns we might of realised how ridiculous we look for giving a toss https://t.co/sHeV7pRSwr — Jess Phillips (@jessphillips) August 20, 2017

I will be sat with a good book instead. #getagrip https://t.co/OfrWRxd08J — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) August 20, 2017

Meanwhile, members of the public gathered together in the shadow of the Elizabeth Tower, applauding as the final “bong” rang out. With work set to get underway to maintain the famous bell, clock and tower, Big Ben is being silenced to protect the hearing of those working on the project - much to the vexation of some who claim it’s health and safety “gone mad”. While the famous bell will ring on a handful of special occasions - including New Year’s Eve and Remembrance Sunday - the project represents Big Ben’s longest period of silence since it was installed more than 150 years ago. The issue has sparked much controversy among politicians, with Parliament announcing last week it would review plans to silence the Great Bell for four years after Theresa May joined the backlash against the move. However, some MPs were more sceptical about the outrage surrounding the issue - and the decision of some “traditionalists” to pay tribute to Big Ben’s final bongs: However, if the associate editor of the Mirror’s account of the vigil is anything to go by, the vigil was perhaps not what Pound was hoping for...

Bong! Peter Bone's wandered off. MP Mary Glindon says she's looking forward to the peace. Rupa Huq muttered worse things happen at sea — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) August 21, 2017

Meanwhile, many questioned the priorities of MPs:

MPs to stand with 'bowed heads' for #BigBen.

I bet they've never done this for the 5 million public sector workers on a 7 year pay freeze. pic.twitter.com/AWN61u0Gm8 — James Melville (@JamesMelville) August 21, 2017

The priorities of our MPs are shocking#BigBen — HassanHusseinQureshi (@HtotheQ) August 21, 2017

This has to be a wind-up (no pun intended). MPs should do what we pay them to do instead of wasting time on nonsense like this #BigBen https://t.co/gvuntD7uk3 — Hamish (@hraarmstrong) August 21, 2017

be nice if mp's concerned about #BigBen could offer such reverence and support for the humans with real struggles in their constituencies — Rachel Taylor-Beales (@rtaylorbeales) August 21, 2017

MPs bowing their heads to #BigBen. Glad to see they have their priorities in order. #bellends #UKPolitics — Thomas Cotton (@thomas_cotton) August 21, 2017

Others took a more comic stance on the “bizarre” vigil:

So today Big Ben stops Bonging & there is Outrage!!

🙈 It's just a CLOCK! 🙈 #BellEnds — Martelle (@Mar_telleE) August 21, 2017

In honour of #BigBen , I propose the Tory party remain silent for four years in solidarity with their heroic clock. — Tom Faulkner (@twfaulkner2) August 21, 2017

Big Ben will fall silent for 4 years after midday today due to essential maintenance. They'll be working round the clock. #BigBen — Prince Charles (@Charles_HRH) August 21, 2017

Can't they just hire Brian Blessed to shout out "bong" on the hour every hour?#BigBen — Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) August 21, 2017

... — Big Ben (@big_ben_clock) August 21, 2017