‘Big Brother’ bosses have unveiled this year’s Diary Room chair, and it’s fair to say it’s an unusual choice.
The Channel 5 reality show’s confessional has been given a make-over, in keeping with the series’ ‘Best Of British’ theme.
The chair is befitting of a picture perfect British village, covered in floral print and set in a field, complete with fake grass and a blossom tree.
The release of the Diary Room picture comes after fans were given a first look at the rest of the house last week.
Meanwhile, the launch night twist has also been revealed, and the public will picking from a selection of candidates to be voted the People’s Housemate.
The chosen contestant will have “great power” within the house, which will even include contact with the outside world - a first for ‘Big Brother’.
So far, six of the ‘BB’ newbies have been revealed, including a stripper with a point to prove, a mixed-faith married couple who’ve had to overcome great adversity to be together, and a former ‘Ex On The Beach’ contestant.
Producers previously teased fans to be ready “for a very British summer of contrasts, conflicts and collaboration...and more fireworks than you could imagine, as a selection of people, from a range of backgrounds, come together.”
‘Big Brother’ launches tonight (5 June) at 8.30pm on Channel 5.