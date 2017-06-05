All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    05/06/2017 12:56 BST

    'Big Brother' 2017 Diary Room Chair Revealed Ahead Of Live Launch

    At least it fits in with the theme, we suppose.

    ‘Big Brother’ bosses have unveiled this year’s Diary Room chair, and it’s fair to say it’s an unusual choice. 

    The Channel 5 reality show’s confessional has been given a make-over, in keeping with the series’ ‘Best Of British’ theme. 

    The chair is befitting of a picture perfect British village, covered in floral print and set in a field, complete with fake grass and a blossom tree. 

    Channel 5
    The 'Big Brother' 2017 Diary Room chair

    The release of the Diary Room picture comes after fans were given a first look at the rest of the house last week. 

    Meanwhile, the launch night twist has also been revealed, and the public will picking from a selection of candidates to be voted the People’s Housemate.

    The chosen contestant will have “great power” within the house, which will even include contact with the outside world - a first for ‘Big Brother’.

    'Big Brother' 2017 House

    So far, six of the ‘BB’ newbies have been revealed, including a stripper with a point to prove, a mixed-faith married couple who’ve had to overcome great adversity to be together, and a former ‘Ex On The Beach’ contestant.

    Producers previously teased fans to be ready “for a very British summer of contrasts, conflicts and collaboration...and more fireworks than you could imagine, as a selection of people, from a range of backgrounds, come together.”

    ‘Big Brother’ launches tonight (5 June) at 8.30pm on Channel 5. 

    READ MORE:

    'Big Brother' 2017 Housemates
    MORE:uktvBig Brother

    Conversations