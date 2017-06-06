Despite promising last month that we should expect a diverse house specifically intended to represent contemporary Britain, ‘Big Brother’ bosses couldn’t resist letting a few reality pros slip through the net with this year’s line-up.
Last night (5 June), 15 shiny new contestants - and Tom Barber, the People’s Housemate, chosen by the public - arrived in the ‘BB’ compound, though some viewers were struck by just how many of them they seemed to recognise.
True, it’s an improvement on last year’s crop of housemates, of which only a few had never been on telly before, but we were still surprised to see just how many of the new contestants’ CVs already boast reality TV appearances.
From ‘Ex On The Beach’ to rather more niche offerings, here’s where you might know the new crop of ‘BB’ housemates from, for those still scratching their heads…
Chanelle is one of three contestants to have previously starred on ‘Ex On The Beach’, starring in the most recent series, after which she was forced to deny accusations of racism from fellow star Zahida Allen.
Her reality TV appearances don’t stop there, though. as she’s previously looked for love on ‘Take Me Out’, ‘Dinner Date’ and the short-lived ‘Dating In The Dark’.
As well as reality TV, Chanelle has worked as a glamour model, appearing in spreads for Zoo magazine.
Rebecca is particularly proud of her honey-trapping business, even penning a book about the venture, ‘The Real Lady Detective Agency’.
In the past, she’s appeared on ‘This Morning’ and ‘Loose Women’ to debate topics including whether it’s unprofessional for women not to wear make-up to work, whether returning to work after giving birth makes women better mothers and, most recently, whether “picking your nose and eating it” is good for you.
O...K then.
Ellie reportedly turned down ‘Love Island’ to appear on ‘Big Brother’, after catching producers’ eyes on ‘The Ibiza Weekender’.
According to The Sun, she was initially supposed to enter the house with her ‘Ibiza Weekender’ co-star Hayley, but seized the opportunity to go it alone when offered by ‘BB’ bosses, leading to a fall-out between the two.
As a child, Arthur starred alongside his wealthy family in ‘The F**ing Fulfords’ and ‘Life Is Toff’ on BBC Three.
We’ll be honest, we hadn’t heard of either of them either, though we’re sure they were thoroughly entertaining.
It won’t exactly be shock of the century to learn that Kieran is a former ‘Ex On The Beach’ star, who reckons the ‘BB’ women will be “fighting over him” this year.
He’s also played for football clubs including Barnoldswick Town FC and Clitheroe.
A brief appearance on ‘Pineapple Dance Studios’ with his uncle Louie Spence isn’t Lotan’s only claim to fame, he’s also a member of stripping dance troupe, The Dreamboys.
If you follow the beauty pageant circuit you just might have encountered Hannah before, as she’s the current reigning Miss Nigeria UK.
You guessed it! Kayleigh was once a cast member on the fifth series of ‘Ex On The Beach’, and has previously dated ‘CBB’ winner Stephen Bear and footballer Ashley Cain.
-
Channel 5
