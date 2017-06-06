Despite promising last month that we should expect a diverse house specifically intended to represent contemporary Britain, ‘Big Brother’ bosses couldn’t resist letting a few reality pros slip through the net with this year’s line-up.

Last night (5 June), 15 shiny new contestants - and Tom Barber, the People’s Housemate, chosen by the public - arrived in the ‘BB’ compound, though some viewers were struck by just how many of them they seemed to recognise.

True, it’s an improvement on last year’s crop of housemates, of which only a few had never been on telly before, but we were still surprised to see just how many of the new contestants’ CVs already boast reality TV appearances.

From ‘Ex On The Beach’ to rather more niche offerings, here’s where you might know the new crop of ‘BB’ housemates from, for those still scratching their heads…