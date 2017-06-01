‘Big Brother’ fans have been given their first look at the newly-renovated house, ahead of next week’s launch show.
The show will return to our screens next Monday (5 June), and while we’ll have to wait until then to meet the housemates, a series of snaps of the Borehamwood bungalow have been revealed.
See all the snaps of the house below…
As usual, bosses haven’t exactly been conservative with the design and the living room is a mish-mash of pastel colours, while the dining area has a cafe-style set-up, instead of the usual communal table.
The garden boasts plenty of floral decorations and, of course, a pool, and the outdoor area also has a ‘Big Brother Village’ sign.
To be honest, the colours are giving us a little bit of a headache.
Earlier this week, the launch night twist may have been revealed, as it was claimed that viewers will actually get to vote to decide who goes into the house.
While the twist may have been inspired by the election, anyone with their diary in check has probably noticed that the new housemates will actually miss the General Election.
Will ‘Big Brother’ break the news of the result to them? We can’t wait to find out.