In recent series, ‘Big Brother’ has become synonymous with its launch night twists, and it looks like this year’s may have been revealed.

It’s already been announced that the current series will have a ‘United Kingdom Of Big Brother’ theme, and while the rest of the country is swept up in the General Election, ‘BB’ viewers will have their own important decision to make right from the off when the new series kicks off next week.

According to The Sun, this year the new batch of housemates will each be forced to lobby for their place in the ‘BB’ residence, with viewers voting on the night to decide who keeps their place on the show.