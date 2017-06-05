‘Big Brother’ producers have announced further details about this year’s launch night twist, which will see the British public choosing one of the new housemates for the first time.
Tonight (5 June), a fresh crop of contestants will be headed for the ‘BB’ house, for a new series which has been dubbed the ‘United Kingdom Of Big Brother’.
And while the nation is swept up in election fever, Channel 5 viewers have an altogether different decision to make, picking from a selection of candidates to be voted the People’s Housemate.
Confirming prior rumours about the launch night twist, Channel 5 has now revealed further details about the People’s Housemate’s “great power” within the house, which will even include contact with the outside world - a first for ‘Big Brother’.
The new-look Diary Room chair has also been revealed, and it’s sticking to the hyper-British aesthetic showcased in the rest of the house.
So far, six of the ‘BB’ newbies have been revealed, including a stripper with a point to prove, a mixed-faith married couple who’ve had to overcome great adversity to be together, and a former ‘Ex On The Beach’ contestant.
Speaking about how the new series will reflect contemporary Britain, a ‘BB’ spokesperson previously said we should be ready “for a very British summer of contrasts, conflicts and collaboration...and more fireworks than you could imagine, as a selection of people, from a range of backgrounds, come together.”
‘Big Brother’ launches tonight (5 June) at 8.30pm on Channel 5, but this year they’ll have some stiff competition from ‘Love Island’, which kicks off half an hour later over on ITV2.