Remember last year when Channel 5 bosses decide to cast a bunch of Z-list celebrities in the regular series of ‘Big Brother’, rather than the usual mix of hairdressers and PR people?

Well, despite the criticism from ‘BB’ fans, it seems they’re keen to do this once again, by recruiting some familiar (alright, barely familiar, but familiar all the same) faces for the upcoming run.

According to The Sun, the first contestant on bosses’ list is Rodrigo Alves, who has made multiple TV appearances thanks to his penchant for cosmetic surgery.