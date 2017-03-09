The ‘Big Brother’ house will open its doors again this summer, and it’s been claimed Janey Farrell will be one of the housemates.
Janey has already appeared on the Channel 5 show ‘Little Divas’, on which she discussed her shopping addiction, but she’s now reportedly set for a longer stint on our screens.
A source has told the Daily Star: “She’s like a Kim Kardashian wannabe. It’s the way she looks.
“She’s known to scrounge off her boyfriend a lot. I think that’s why she’s been picked.”
In the past, we’ve seen many housemates who already have a connection in the outside world enter the house, and this time around casting directors have been looking for pairs.
In order to guarantee her spot, Janey auditioned with her sister, who reportedly wasn’t quite so keen on the idea.
“She was paying her sister to attend auditions. She said £200 for a night out,” the source added. “She seems a bit quiet, a bit shy. She doesn’t really want to do it
“She’s quiet at first but once you get to know her she can get going. She can be very argumentative and confrontational.”
While Channel 5 are yet to confirm who the housemates will be, Janey isn’t the first person to be linked to the series.
Last week, it was claimed the so-called “Peru Two” are also reportedly considering a stint on the show.