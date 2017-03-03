‘Big Brother’ could be about to land its most controversial signing yet, with the so-called “Peru Two” Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid reportedly close to signing on the dotted line.
For this year’s civilian series, Channel 5 producers are hoping to draw in pairs, with The Sun claiming the former convicts - who were caught trying to smuggle £1.5 million’s worth of cocaine out of Peru in 2013 - are “in talks” with bosses.
According to The Sun, one of them is decidedly more keen to get the gig than the other, with a source claiming: “Michaella has made no secret of her dream to become a reality TV star.
“She’s spent the last six months trying to build up her profile and her image – and just days ago she was even snapped on the beach in a very revealing swimming costume.
“It’s all part of her bid to get her name out there in the lead up to returning to our screens – this time on an entertainment show, not BBC news.”
The insider continued: “Her accomplice Melissa is less excited by the whole showbiz world but, because of the pairs theme, producers think they would be the ideal signing.
“They think the girls will help to stir up some excitement and chatter for the new series, as well as bring some glamour and drama.”
It was previously reported that Michaella had been approached to appear in ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, though when the line-up was eventually announced, she was not among the famous housemates.
Last year’s regular ‘Big Brother’ featured a host of contestants who’d made the news in the past, including broadcaster Andy West, who lost his job at the BBC when he spoke out about Tyson Fury’s nomination for Sports Personality Of The Year, and Natalie Rowe, the former who made a string of allegations about ex-Chancellor George Osborne.
Among those also tipped for the new series are Dean Salmon, brother to ‘Love Island’ star Katie Salmon and plastic surgery-lover Rodrigo Alves.