‘Big Brother’ could be about to land its most controversial signing yet, with the so-called “Peru Two” Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid reportedly close to signing on the dotted line.

For this year’s civilian series, Channel 5 producers are hoping to draw in pairs, with The Sun claiming the former convicts - who were caught trying to smuggle £1.5 million’s worth of cocaine out of Peru in 2013 - are “in talks” with bosses.