Long-time ‘Big Brother’ fans will know that certain things are inevitable whenever you coop up a load of people in a house together and take away their contact with the outside world.

First off, someone is going to snog. Second, there’s going to be tears as people realise how different the experience is compared to what their expectations. And invariably, there’s going to be a heated row over something completely trivial.

In the past, Oxo cubes, bananas, verrucas and mashed potato have all been responsible for housemates coming to blows, and this year’s show has already had its first ridiculous argument.

And this one involves… bran flakes.