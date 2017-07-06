‘Big Brother’ Could Move Abroad In A Bid To Compete With ‘Love Island’

It’s no secret that ‘Love Island’ has totally trounced ‘Big Brother’ in this year’s ratings war, and in a bid to stop it from happening again, Channel 5 could be moving their show abroad.
The chief creative officer of Endemol, who make the programme, has admitted that he hasn’t ruled out ditching the Borehamwood bungalow for a house in sunnier climes.
Speaking to the Daily Star, he admitted that ITV2 has nailed it with ‘Love Island’, labelling the programme “sensational”.
He continued: “If ‘Big Brother’ is not on top form, we have to keep changing it.
“You have got to get at it creatively to think what its next manifestation will be.”
When asked if ‘BBUK’ could move abroad, he said: “Listen, we should not rule anything out.”
While ITV2 has enjoyed highs of 2.4 million viewers an evening, ‘BB’ has struggled through in recent weeks, with viewing figures reaching a record low of just 650,000 people on Saturday (1 July) night.
It hasn’t been the easiest year for bosses either, as two of this year’s housemates have had to be removed via the back door due to unacceptable conduct, while two more left of their own accord, rather than the usual eviction process.