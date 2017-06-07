‘Big Brother’ bosses promised us something with a bit more substance this series than fans of the show might be used to, and it seems they’ve delivered already, with two housemates having a debate over benefits.

It all started when the group was gathered for the first task of the new series, during which they had to guess which of their fellow contestants was being described in a line of headlines.

When Imran Javeed’s was revealed to be ‘Benefits Backlash’ he revealed that he was no fan of those who receive benefits without actually looking for work.

To cheers from his housemates, he told the group: “As you know, I was married at a young age and have been working my ass off. I’m sick of people making excuses. I’ve had to travel all over the country to find work. Get up off your ass and find some work!”