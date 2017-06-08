‘Big Brother’ fans are not happy with housemate Tom Barber, after homophobic tweets he posted before entering the house were unearthed.

Tom almost missed out on a place in this year’s series entirely, but during the launch show earlier this week, he won the People’s Housemate public vote, and was therefore able not just to enter the house, but enjoy special privileges, including contact with the outside world.

However, despite his initial popularity with ‘BB’ fans, he’s now come under fire over a string of comments he made on social media over the course of several years, which include homophobic slurs.