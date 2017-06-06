All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    06/06/2017 11:40 BST

    'Big Brother' 2017 Housemates: Meet The Cast Of This Year's Series

    Here's what they had to say before they were locked away.

    The cameras are rolling, the crowd has gone home and the doors are locked - another series of ‘Big Brother’ is officially underway.

    As was first announced last month, this year producers are attempting to take the show in a different direction, with a more varied batch of housemates, intended to reflect the diversity of modern Britain.

    The 16 fresh faces are now safely inside the compound, and include a mother-and-daughter duo, an international student, a stripper with a point to prove - and a load of people who’ve previously been on other reality shows, naturally.

    If you’re still struggling to tell them all apart at this early stage, here’s what they had to say in their own words prior to going in the house…

    • Arthur Fulford
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      Age: 24
      Job: Courier
      In his own words: “There’s nobody I don’t get on well with… even if someone’s a bit of a mug, I love a mug, you know?”
    • Chanelle McCleary
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      Age: 24
      Job: Care assistant/glamour model
      In her own words: “If I’ve got a problem with you, we’re going to have a big problem when I’ve had a drink. And if I fancy you, we’re going to have an even bigger problem.”
    • Charlotte Keys
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      Age: 24
      Job: Estate agent
      In her own words: “The relationship between me and my mum… I’m probably more the mother, because I am significantly more mature.”
    • Mandy Longworth
      Barcroft Media via Getty Images
      Age: 51
      Job: Antiques dealer
      In her own words: “If somebody didn’t like me in the house, basically I’d let karma get them. But if someone didn’t like Charlotte [her daughter], then I become karma.”
    • Deborah Agboola
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      Age: 25
      Job: Digital analyst
      In her own words: “I want to show the world single mums can be ambitious, successful and don’t have to shy away and be locked up in our houses”.
    • Hannah Agboola
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      Age: 23
      Job: Model/make-up store host
      In her own words: “I want to do ‘Big Brother’ because I want to do something I have never done before, it’s a unique experience. I want to be challenged as a person. I want to do something outside of the box.”
    • Ellie Young
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      Age: 23
      Job: Holiday rep
      In her own words: “I think I’ve got a good chance of winning. Why not? Like, I’d have to do something terrible not to. Look at that orange man, the President. If he got President maybe I can win ‘Big Brother’.”
    • Imran Javeed
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      Age: 39
      Job: Entrepreneur
      In his own words: “I’m doing ‘Big Brother’ because I want to show my children how to be a good person. I want to be an example to the next generation as well and let them know it’s not all about social media.”
    • Sukhvinder Javeed
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      Age: 38
      Job: Entrepreneur
      In her own words: “I want to meet the world and I want the world to meet me too! Life is an amazing gift and if you aren’t on TV then who are you?”
    • Joe Quaranta
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      Age: 55
      Job: Nightclub owner
      In his own words: “I want to do 'Big Brother' to show that the oldies can do well too - bring it on!”
    • Kayleigh Morris
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      Age: 28
      Job: Clothing concession manager
      In her own words: “Within a minute of meeting someone, I’ve already planned our future… and nobody had best go near him, because that’s when I do become very territorial.”
    • Kieran Lee
      Barcroft Media via Getty Images
      Age: 25
      Job: ‘Honey trapper’ and reality star
      In his own words: “If people in the house are bossy, as long as they’re bossing themselves about they aren’t trying to control me… I don’t need someone in my face telling me what to do, I’ll tell them where to go.”
    • Rebecca Jane
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      Age: 32
      Job: Owner of a private detective agency
      In her own words: “I want to be locked away from the world and see how I cope without being constantly stimulated. My technology addiction is out of control. 'Big Brother' will be like tech rehab.”
    • Lotan Carter
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      Age: 28
      Job: Stripper
      In his own words: “I’ve been taking my clothes off and getting my bum out for eight years… it’s just something you’ve got to do, I suppose. It’s like an electrician taking out his drill. Except I’ve got a bigger piece.”
    • Raphael Korine
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      Age: 22
      Job: Student
      In his own words: “When somebody is not educated, a lot of the time, I don’t have much to talk about with them. The people that I surround myself with are the educated, cultured people.”
    • Tom Barber
      PA Wire/PA Images
      Age: 21
      Job: Nightclub owner
      In his own words: “I want to go in there and smash it.”

    ’Big Brother’ airs nightly on Channel 5.

