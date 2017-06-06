The cameras are rolling, the crowd has gone home and the doors are locked - another series of ‘Big Brother’ is officially underway.
As was first announced last month, this year producers are attempting to take the show in a different direction, with a more varied batch of housemates, intended to reflect the diversity of modern Britain.
The 16 fresh faces are now safely inside the compound, and include a mother-and-daughter duo, an international student, a stripper with a point to prove - and a load of people who’ve previously been on other reality shows, naturally.
If you’re still struggling to tell them all apart at this early stage, here’s what they had to say in their own words prior to going in the house…
Age: 24
Job: Courier
In his own words: “There’s nobody I don’t get on well with… even if someone’s a bit of a mug, I love a mug, you know?”
Age: 24
Job: Care assistant/glamour model
In her own words: “If I’ve got a problem with you, we’re going to have a big problem when I’ve had a drink. And if I fancy you, we’re going to have an even bigger problem.”
Age: 24
Job: Estate agent
In her own words: “The relationship between me and my mum… I’m probably more the mother, because I am significantly more mature.”
Age: 51
Job: Antiques dealer
In her own words: “If somebody didn’t like me in the house, basically I’d let karma get them. But if someone didn’t like Charlotte [her daughter], then I become karma.”
Age: 25
Job: Digital analyst
In her own words: “I want to show the world single mums can be ambitious, successful and don’t have to shy away and be locked up in our houses”.
Age: 23
Job: Model/make-up store host
In her own words: “I want to do ‘Big Brother’ because I want to do something I have never done before, it’s a unique experience. I want to be challenged as a person. I want to do something outside of the box.”
Age: 23
Job: Holiday rep
In her own words: “I think I’ve got a good chance of winning. Why not? Like, I’d have to do something terrible not to. Look at that orange man, the President. If he got President maybe I can win ‘Big Brother’.”
Age: 39
Job: Entrepreneur
In his own words: “I’m doing ‘Big Brother’ because I want to show my children how to be a good person. I want to be an example to the next generation as well and let them know it’s not all about social media.”
Age: 38
Job: Entrepreneur
In her own words: “I want to meet the world and I want the world to meet me too! Life is an amazing gift and if you aren’t on TV then who are you?”
Age: 55
Job: Nightclub owner
In his own words: “I want to do 'Big Brother' to show that the oldies can do well too - bring it on!”
Age: 28
Job: Clothing concession manager
In her own words: “Within a minute of meeting someone, I’ve already planned our future… and nobody had best go near him, because that’s when I do become very territorial.”
Age: 25
Job: ‘Honey trapper’ and reality star
In his own words: “If people in the house are bossy, as long as they’re bossing themselves about they aren’t trying to control me… I don’t need someone in my face telling me what to do, I’ll tell them where to go.”
Age: 32
Job: Owner of a private detective agency
In her own words: “I want to be locked away from the world and see how I cope without being constantly stimulated. My technology addiction is out of control. 'Big Brother' will be like tech rehab.”
Age: 28
Job: Stripper
In his own words: “I’ve been taking my clothes off and getting my bum out for eight years… it’s just something you’ve got to do, I suppose. It’s like an electrician taking out his drill. Except I’ve got a bigger piece.”
Age: 22
Job: Student
In his own words: “When somebody is not educated, a lot of the time, I don’t have much to talk about with them. The people that I surround myself with are the educated, cultured people.”
Age: 21
Job: Nightclub owner
In his own words: “I want to go in there and smash it.”
’Big Brother’ airs nightly on Channel 5.