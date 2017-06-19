Ejected ‘Big Brother’ contestant Kayleigh Morris has come out swinging, following her exit from the house.

Over the weekend, Kayleigh was kicked off the show, after threatening “smash” fellow housemate Chanelle McCleary “in the face” during a row.

Now she’s settled back in the outside world, Kayleigh has insisted her punishment was too severe, claiming she was merely “defending herself against Chanelle”.