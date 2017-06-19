Ejected ‘Big Brother’ contestant Kayleigh Morris has come out swinging, following her exit from the house.
Over the weekend, Kayleigh was kicked off the show, after threatening “smash” fellow housemate Chanelle McCleary “in the face” during a row.
Now she’s settled back in the outside world, Kayleigh has insisted her punishment was too severe, claiming she was merely “defending herself against Chanelle”.
As reported in ‘BB’ legend Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace’s weekly column in The Sun, Kayleigh fumed: “I had no warning or final warning, yet [Chanelle]’s demonstrated aggressive physical behaviour in the last 13 days.
“Too many people are quick to judge an outspoken individual but would be the first to be asked to fight their corner when needed. [It] pissed me off.”
Aisleyne has come to be a surprising sleuth when it comes to gossip from this year’s ‘BB’, having previously dished the dirt about Arthur Fulford’s shock departure earlier this month.
So far this series, two housemates have walked and one has been booted out via the back door, but producers have already devised a plan to make up for these absences, with two new housemates set to join the line-up this week as part of a dating task.
However, this has been slammed by some viewers who have claimed that it’s rather reminiscent of rival reality series ‘Love Island’, which is currently pulling in nearly twice as many viewers as ‘Big Brother’ on average.
‘Big Brother’ airs tonight (19 June) at 9pm on Channel 5.