’Big Brother’ bosses have been accused of copying ‘Love Island’ with the latest twist they have planned for the housemates.

On Monday’s (19 June) edition of ‘This Morning’, ‘Bit On The Side’ presenter Rylan Clark-Neal announced that three female guests would be entering the house as part of a dating task, with the housemates then selecting two of them to become permanent residents.

“Make of it what you will. Connect the dots - it’s Channel 5,” Rylan said, hinting perhaps it could like to the network’s recent reboot of ‘Blind Date’.