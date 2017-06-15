‘Big Brother’ evictee Mandy Longworth has admitted she’s suspicious about the nature of Arthur Fulford’s departure from the show.
Earlier this week, it was announced that following a private, unaired conversation with producers in the Diary Room, Arthur had chosen to leave the house.
However, while viewers assumed this meant he had walked, Mandy has said that after spending every day with him for a week, she doesn’t think that would be in his character.
She told OK!: “It’s all very cloak and dagger, there was no reason or explanation whatsoever about why he’d left.
“I think something deeper happened. He would never have walked; I know he wouldn’t.”
Since leaving the house, Arthur reportedly told ‘BB’ legend Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace that he left because he was fed up with the “cool group” in the house making him feel “inferior”, though Mandy also suggested the idea he was “bullied” in the house didn’t quite add up either.
She continued: “If he was being bullied they would have showed it and they would’ve tried to persuade him to stay and they would speak to the housemates that were apparently bullying him, so it can’t be that.”
She went on: “And if he had walked, it would have been shown! Whether he said something wrong, or he just walked – it would have been shown. The fact that it’s not and nobody’s saying anything leads me to believe that it’s something a little bit more sinister.”
A spokesperson for ‘Big Brother’ declined to comment on the matter when approached by HuffPost UK.
Mandy became the first housemate to leave the current series last week, and she was none too pleased at the nature of her elimination, which saw People’s Housemate Tom Barber choosing her for the chop.
‘Big Brother’ airs nightly on Channel 5.