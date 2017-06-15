‘Big Brother’ evictee Mandy Longworth has admitted she’s suspicious about the nature of Arthur Fulford’s departure from the show.

Earlier this week, it was announced that following a private, unaired conversation with producers in the Diary Room, Arthur had chosen to leave the house.

However, while viewers assumed this meant he had walked, Mandy has said that after spending every day with him for a week, she doesn’t think that would be in his character.