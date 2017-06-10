‘Big Brother’ has had its first casualty of the new series, with People’s Housemate Tom Barber choosing Mandy Longworth to be evicted in Friday’s (9 June) live show.

This week, Tom put eight housemates up for the chop, after denying them “citizenship” to the “United Kingdom of ‘Big Brother’”.

The public were then asked to vote to save their favourites, with the two who received the fewest votes going head-to-head to try and convince Tom to save them.

Imran Javeed and Mandy were the two who impressed the public the least, with Tom not hesitating to kick out the latter, much to her chagrin.