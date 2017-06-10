‘Big Brother’ has had its first casualty of the new series, with People’s Housemate Tom Barber choosing Mandy Longworth to be evicted in Friday’s (9 June) live show.
This week, Tom put eight housemates up for the chop, after denying them “citizenship” to the “United Kingdom of ‘Big Brother’”.
The public were then asked to vote to save their favourites, with the two who received the fewest votes going head-to-head to try and convince Tom to save them.
Imran Javeed and Mandy were the two who impressed the public the least, with Tom not hesitating to kick out the latter, much to her chagrin.
During her exit interview with Emma Willis, Mandy repeatedly slated Tom, claiming that he had “about three brain cells” and felt threatened by her presence, particularly as she had been in a pair with her daughter, Charlotte Keys.
Claiming that she represented a more balanced and diverse house, because of her age and life experiences, Mandy commented: “It would be boring if all the dolly girls were left in... and Tom.”
She also dismissed the suggestion that Tom had romantic feelings for Charlotte, insisting he was only expressing interest in her because he saw her as a “challenge”.
Emma also let slip during Mandy’s interview that Tom’s power would soon be coming to an end, later telling Rylan Clark-Neal on ‘Bit On The Side’: “Tom is no longer the People’s Housemate but Tom doesn’t know that. And tomorrow he will still think he’s the People’s Housemate.
“And then Tom is going to speak to the people again - but it’s not going to be the people it’s going to be the housemates.”
See the fall-out from Mandy’s eviction in Saturday’s (10 June) ‘Big Brother’ highlights show, at 9pm on Channel 5.