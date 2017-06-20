Four ‘Big Brother’ housemates are set to face the public vote this week, following the second round of nominations. At the end of yet another explosive week in the house, Chanelle McCleary, Hannah Agboola, Joe Quaranta and Rebecca Jane are all facing the chop, with the third eviction set to take place on Thursday night (22 June).

Channel 5 Joe's recent rows have clearly made him unpopular in the house

The news was announced in the most recent instalment of ‘Bit On The Side’, with the public now voting to save their favourite contestant in the next two days. However, it’s still not known which of the nominees got the most vote - and who voted for them - as this will be revealed in Tuesday’s (20 June) highlights show, airing at 10pm on Channel 5.

Channel 5 Will Chanelle be saved a second time?

So far this series has only seen two contestants leave via the eviction process, but a further two have chosen to leave of their own accord, and over the weekend, Kayleigh Morris was kicked out by producers after making a threatening remark towards Chanelle.

Channel 5 Rebecca has faced the public vote every week since her arrival

A new twist has been announced, which will see three new arrivals in the ‘BB’ compound as part of a new dating twist, with the two most popular contenders getting to stay in the house as permanent housemates.

Channel 5 Hannah has been nominated, though her sister Deborah has been spared

Not everyone is impressed with Channel 5’s plans, though, claiming they’re awfully reminiscent of reality TV rival ‘Love Island’, which is currently trouncing ‘BB’ in the ratings.