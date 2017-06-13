Six ‘Big Brother’ housemates are facing eviction this week, following the first round of nominations of the new series.

In Monday’s (12 June) highlights show, viewers saw Joe Quaranto put Raphael Korine up for the public vote, after being tasked with a killer nomination as part of a task.

He claimed that Raph was “too intelligent” for him, and wasn’t “mucking in” with certain aspects of life in the house, to the visible disappointment of the ‘BB’ superfan, who later confessed he’d only felt “safe” for two days since entering the house due to various eviction twists.