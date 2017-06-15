Deborah Agboola called out Rebecca Jane in Wednesday’s (14 June) ‘Big Brother’, after being branded “aggressive” during an argument.

The pair became involved in a heated row when Rebecca and Lotan told Deborah’s sister, Hannah Agboola that she was “selfish”, following a separate argument about when the housemates should eat dinner.

When Deborah became involved, Rebecca told her that she was being “aggressive”, to which she hit back: “I’m cool with everyone, I don’t know about this aggressive stuff. You’re the one who’s going psycho for someone who doesn’t even want you.”