While the antics of the ‘Love Island’ contestants have been dominating headlines in recent weeks, ‘Big Brother’ gave them a run for their money in Monday’s (17 July) show, after one contestant had sex in the house.
Chanelle McCleary was reunited with her boyfriend as part of a task during the most recent episode, and wasted no time in heading straight to the bedroom, costing her £400 off the group’s prize fund.
And in true ‘Big Brother’ style, their encounter also featured an outrageous (if not slightly uncomfortable) line as they got down to it - giving us flashbacks to Kimberly Kisselovich and Steven Goode’s infamous “open it” moment back in 2014.
We’ll leave it to your imagination what the pair got up to, but let’s just say it included this line:
The ‘BB’ housemates are currently being put to the test, as producers are tempting them with prizes from their loved ones at the expense of losing money from the winner’s prize fund.
The current draws to a close next Thursday (27 July) - three days after ‘Love Island’ holds its live final.
The two series started out neck-and-neck in the ratings last month, but ‘Love Island’ has gone on to break records for ITV2, pulling in over two million viewers a night, while ‘Big Brother’ has hit an all-time low in the ratings this series, pulling in less than a million viewers on several occasions.
