While the antics of the ‘Love Island’ contestants have been dominating headlines in recent weeks, ‘Big Brother’ gave them a run for their money in Monday’s (17 July) show, after one contestant had sex in the house.

Chanelle McCleary was reunited with her boyfriend as part of a task during the most recent episode, and wasted no time in heading straight to the bedroom, costing her £400 off the group’s prize fund.