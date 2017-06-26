The departure of Lotan Carter isn’t the only controversy ‘Big Brother’ is currently facing, after Tom Barber found himself smacked with a final warning from producers in Sunday’s (26 January) show.

Tom was called to the Diary Room in the most recent instalment, over an incident that occurred in the early hours of that morning, when he and a naked Lotan fell on top of Savannah while she was asleep in her bed.

He then forced Lotan to nakedly grind his genitals on Savannah, who was under the covers at the time, prompting producers to issue him with a serious telling off.

Channel 5 Tom's behaviour landed him in trouble

Big Brother told Tom: “You persisted despite Savannah and Lotan telling you to stop. This is an example of sexual intimidation and a gross invasion of another housemate’s personal space.

“You forced someone’s genitals into close proximity to another person in an apparent attempt at humour. You invaded both Savannah and Lotan’s personal space in a forceful way.”

He was then told his warning was “formal and final”, meaning any further behaviour in a similar vein could result in his removal from the house.

Channel 5 Tom speaks to Big Brother

Later in the episode, viewers saw Lotan ejected after he kicked off at some of the housemates, and threw a drink in their direction.

Tom already proved to be a controversial choice of housemate when he first entered the ‘BB’ residence, after tweets were unearthed in which he used a string of homophobic slurs.

‘Big Brother’ continues on Monday (26 June) at 10pm on Channel 5.

