Things are about to get seriously awkward on ‘Big Brother’, when Tom Barber’s girlfriend pops by the house next week, having already chosen to end their relationship.
Tom is currently in the dark that his girlfriend, Paris, has dumped him over his antics on the Channel 5 reality series - but that is all set to change when she enters the compound for a dramatic showdown.
Presenter Emma Willis announced the shock twist during Friday’s (7 July) ‘Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’, revealing she will enter as part of a shopping task involving the housemates’ friends and family.
It comes just after Paris’s sister - former ‘Big Brother’ contestant Lateysha Grace - revealed Paris now considers herself single.
“Tom is an absolute dickhead, I really don’t like him. He needs to have more respect for women as well,” she told MTV News.
“He’s gone in there with my sister but I see him getting in showers with girls, flirting with girls, and it’s uncomfortable to watch.
“At the moment I think he’s single, he doesn’t know yet. My sister’s just shocked, she’s just watching it and seeing a different person. I feel like he’s trying to be somebody he’s not.”
Meanwhile, Joe Quaranta became the latest housemate to be evicted from the house during Friday’s live show.
‘Big Brother’ airs nightly on Channel 5.