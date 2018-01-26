Original ‘Big Brother’ winner Craig Phillips has admitted he thinks it’s time for Channel 5 to pull the plug on the show.

Former builder Craig won the very first series back in 2000, when it still aired on Channel 4 and famously donated his £70,000 prize money to a friend, so she could undergo a heart and lung transplant.

Almost 18 years later, and Craig has said he thinks ‘Big Brother’ has had its day, and it’s time for the house to close its doors for good.