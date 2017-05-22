Big Game Hunter Crushed By Elephant After It Was Fatally Shot

A South African big game hunter has been killed after an elephant that was charging at him was shot and crushed him as she fell to the ground.

The animal had reportedly lifted Theunis Botha with her trunk when she toppled to her death on Friday afternoon, the Telegraph reports.

The incident occurred when the 51-year-old unwittingly led a team of clients into a breeding herd of elephants at the Good Luck Farm near Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe.