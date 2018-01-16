We Brits have something of a reputation for talking about the weather, but on Tuesday (16 January), ‘Good Morning Britain’ actually gave us a valid reason to.
During the live show, weather presenter Alex Beresford revealed it was grime star Big Narstie’s “dream” to present the weather, before allowing him to step in and give viewers an update.
And right from the word “boom!”, he was a total natural.
We’ll let you watch and enjoy the clip for yourselves, but expressions thrown out there during Big Narstie’s brief stint as a weather presenter include “anyone who’s got pets, you’re going to be getting bare mud in your yard” and “the Highlands? Bag of snow”, before heading south to London where he remarked they were “dealing with a seven down here”.
He concluded: “The flu is killing us, the flu is out here to get us, yeah? So Lemsip, and warm clothes.”
Let’s just say, when Alex Beresford inevitably abandons the world of weather presenting to pursue ice-skating full time, at least producers will know where to look now.
In the past, ‘Good Morning Britain’ has had a wide range of guests stand in and do the weather, from wrestling legend Big Show to ‘Coronation Street’ actress Brooke Vincent, not to mention A-list actress Renée Zellweger, who introduced the weather while she was in the studio to promote ‘Bridget Jones’ Baby’.
Still, when it comes to star power in their weather segment, ‘Good Morning Britain’ pales in comparison to BBC Scotland, who surprised viewers when they had Prince Charles present the weather forecast back in 2012.
‘Good Morning Britain’ airs every weekday on ITV from 6am.