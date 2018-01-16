We Brits have something of a reputation for talking about the weather, but on Tuesday (16 January), ‘Good Morning Britain’ actually gave us a valid reason to.

During the live show, weather presenter Alex Beresford revealed it was grime star Big Narstie’s “dream” to present the weather, before allowing him to step in and give viewers an update.

And right from the word “boom!”, he was a total natural.

We’ll let you watch and enjoy the clip for yourselves, but expressions thrown out there during Big Narstie’s brief stint as a weather presenter include “anyone who’s got pets, you’re going to be getting bare mud in your yard” and “the Highlands? Bag of snow”, before heading south to London where he remarked they were “dealing with a seven down here”.