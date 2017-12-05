All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE

    Hair Stylist Paul Desmarre Matches The Drama Of A 'Big Chop' With The Size Of His Scissors

    Intimidating but effective

    05/12/2017 15:22 GMT

    Going for the “big chop” often feels dramatic enough in its own right, but a hair stylist has found an unorthodox method that takes the drama up to another level.

    Larisa Love Salon in LA, USA, has a considerable following on Instagram and the likes of Irina Shayk and Ruby Rose have been styled by one of the salon’s most popular stylists, called Paul Desmarre. 

    People flock to the salon to get their hair cut - or shall we say chopped - by Desmarre. 

    Desmarre has a special trick up his sleeve when it comes to doing great transformations for his clients: giant, ribbon-cutting scissors. 

    “I want to give them the best transformation they can,” said Desmarre according to Fox News

    While some might hesitate at the thought of parting with their tresses, Desmarre’s method might just be the thing to make it more bearable.

    Quick and painless - that’s one way of getting it over and done with. 

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:styleBeautyhair

    Conversations