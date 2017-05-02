'Big Society' Scheme Boosts University Places For Poorest By 50%, Says Lord Blunkett

A national skills programme has boosted the number of young people from the poorest backgrounds going to university by 50%, new analysis shows.

The National Citizen Service (NCS), first announced in 2010 as part of David Cameron’s Big Society initiative, received Royal Assent last week.

The programme gives 15 to 17-year-olds the chance to take part in a week-long Outward-Bound style experience, before living away from home in a university halls setting for a further week.

Blogging for Huff Post UK today, NCS board member Lord Blunkett says the scheme - which costs £50 to take part, with busaries available for low-income families - has played a huge role in closing the gap between teenagers growing up in poverty and their peers.

“NCS allows 16-year-olds from different schools and different backgrounds to come together in common purpose. Rich, poor, black, white, Muslim, Christian: it doesn’t matter your background, on NCS you are welcome as a fellow citizen,” he writes.

“As young people seek to learn life skills, including learning about themselves, where power lies and how society operates through citizenship education, they also gain enormously from direct contact in what is described as active citizenship.”