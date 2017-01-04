When it comes to first dates, there are some unspoken things you should never, ever do.

From prattling on about your ex to having a sense of humour bypass - here, the people of Reddit share their greatest turn-offs. 1. When They Can’t Hold A Conversation “People who don’t elaborate or ask follow up questions in conversation. If I’m carrying the conversation the whole time there ain’t gonna be a second date.” - tenwaves

2. When They’re Not Over Their Ex “Talking too much about your ex. I get it, everybody has an ex and the breakup might have been a transformative event in your life. So if you want to mention it a little bit, sure. But don’t go on and on about him/her/them.”

3. When They Forget Who They’re Dating “We are on a date, not the people who you’re texting.”

4. When They Lack Bill Etiquette “I’m male. I always pay on a first date and ask for the bill ahead of time, but if a girl doesn’t at least offer to pay, I’m turned off.”

5. When They Judge Your Food Order “When you (female) order a burger and he asks: ‘Are you sure you don’t want a salad?’”

6. When They CBA To Show Up On Time “Lateness. To me it is a huge sign of disrespect. I mean sure, a few minutes because you couldn’t find parking or because the traffic was crazier than normal is fine. But Google Maps tells you with pretty good accuracy how long it takes to get somewhere. So if you are late, I feel like you didn’t care enough to try to be on time.”

7. When They Get Way Too Ahead Of Themselves “Talking about ‘someday if we have kids’. It happened.”

8. When They Don’t Get How Hilarious You Are “When two people’s sense of humour isn’t the same, or if someone says they don’t get your humour.”

