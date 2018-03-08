The daughter of ‘Coronation Street’ star Bill Roache died of liver failure, it has been revealed.
Vanya Roache who was 50, died on Friday (2 March), and was the eldest daughter of the ‘Corrie’ actor.
On Wednesday, speaking from the home in Chichester they shared, her partner Toby Evans confirmed her cause of death.
“Vanya was a nice person, a lovely person. It was a liver failure that she died of, it happened very quickly. But I don’t really want to talk about it, we’re very private people,” he said.
It’s reported that her father, who plays Ken Barlow in ‘Corrie’, has been told to take as much time away from the soap as he needs by show bosses.
It is the third family loss to hit the 85-year-old star following the death of his second wife Sara Mottram in 2009 at the age of 58. The couple’s daughter Edwina also died from pneumonia aged 18 months in 1983.
Vanya’s friends have been paying tribute to her. Wendy Elisabeth Vick, shared a picture of the pair of them with the caption: “My beautiful, perfect, wonderful best friend and soulmate. Forever in my heart.”