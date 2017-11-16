Billi Mucklow And Andy Carroll Share Newborn Son's Unusual Name

Billi Mucklow has given birth to a baby boy and has shared her and her fiancé Andy Carroll’s unusual baby name choice on Instagram.
The former ‘TOWIE’ star, who gave birth on 15 November, shared two photographs of the newborn, one with the caption: “Welcome to the world my little cub.”
And a second image that confirmed his name: Wolf Nine Carroll.
Wolf is the second child for Mucklow and footballer Carroll, who plays for West Ham United.
The couple already have a two-year-old son Arlo, whose name they announced with a large floral alphabet display and photoshoot.
Carroll is also father to a seven-year-old daughter Emilie Rosie, and four-year-old Lucas, from previous relationships.
The couple have not confirmed the reasoning behind their uncommon name choice, but some fans have suggested Carroll has copied fellow England-football player, David Beckham with his naming choice.
This is because David and Victoria named their daughter Harper Seven after Beckham’s shirt number, seven, when he played for Manchester United between 1997-2003.
Carroll plays as number nine for West Ham United football club.
As with her first pregnancy, Mucklow has shared every step on social media, with frequent pictures of her growing bump.
Seven weeks before her due date, she hinted at the baby’s gender, with a caption that said: “Blue for a….”, although didn’t confirm until this week.
The couple got engaged in November 2014 when Carroll whisked Mucklow away for a weekend in Rome.