Billie Faiers is using amber teething jewellery to help ease her five-month-old son Arthur’s teething pains.

The 27-year-old former ‘TOWIE’ star shared a close-up photo on her Instagram story of her son’s anklet. She wrote: “Too cute, his little amber beads.”

Faiers then shared a photo of Arthur alongside his three-year-old sister Nelly on Sunday 13 August, in which his anklet could be seen.

Teething Made Easy, a company that sells amber jewellery, claims that when the resin is worn against the skin, the body’s warmth is said to release healing oils that are absorbed, via the skin, into the bloodstream, to help soothe inflamed cheeks and gums.

However, parents were previously warned about a potential danger of amber teething beads back in 2012.

At the time of the warning against the beads, David Morton, a senior trading standards officer, said: “We have examined these products and due to small parts, they pose a potential choking hazard for small children.”