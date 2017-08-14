Billie Faiers is using amber teething jewellery to help ease her five-month-old son Arthur’s teething pains.
The 27-year-old former ‘TOWIE’ star shared a close-up photo on her Instagram story of her son’s anklet. She wrote: “Too cute, his little amber beads.”
Faiers then shared a photo of Arthur alongside his three-year-old sister Nelly on Sunday 13 August, in which his anklet could be seen.
Teething Made Easy, a company that sells amber jewellery, claims that when the resin is worn against the skin, the body’s warmth is said to release healing oils that are absorbed, via the skin, into the bloodstream, to help soothe inflamed cheeks and gums.
However, parents were previously warned about a potential danger of amber teething beads back in 2012.
At the time of the warning against the beads, David Morton, a senior trading standards officer, said: “We have examined these products and due to small parts, they pose a potential choking hazard for small children.”
Many parents commenting on Faiers’ photo shared their successes of using amber beads.
“I actually found the amber bracelets working this week,” one person wrote.
“I left it off my daughter’s ankle after bathing her and forgot to put it back on and she was kicking off all day. Put it back on her and she stopped.”
Mums have also previously discussed the beads on Mumsnet.
“I did use one for my second child,” one mum wrote. “She went from being the most miserable, in agony baby to having only mild symptoms within two days on having her anklet on.”
However other parents disagreed, with one writing: “Since you asked, I think they are total bollocks, and potentially dangerous as they are beady. Why would you put small swallowable beads on your baby?”
The NHS does not currently recommend amber for teething pain on its website. It recommends parents can soothe a teething baby with teething rings, gels, pain relief and comfort, (read more here).