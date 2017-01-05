Billie Faiers' Bump Photos Spark Comparisons With Pregnant Fans' Bump Sizes

Billie Faiers latest bump photos on Instagram have got fans comparing the sizes of their own pregnant bellies.

The 26-year-old, who is currently expecting her second child with her fiancé Greg Shepherd, was told by fans her bump was “tiny”.

“Wow,” one person commented. “What an amazing dress, your bump is looking beautiful.”

A photo posted by Billie Faiers (@billiefaiersofficial) on Jan 4, 2017 at 12:02pm PST

“You look fantastic,” another fan wrote on the photo below. “Your bump is so tiny.”

Faiers, who is mum to two-year-old Nelly, also received comments on the size of her bump when she shared a throwback photo of her in the Maldives near the end of 2016.

The mum, who was six months’ pregnant at the time, was pictured standing on the beach in a pink bikini.

“Me and my bump wishing we were back in the Maldives,” she wrote alongside the hashtags #6monthspregnant #babybump and #babymoon.

A photo posted by Billie Faiers (@billiefaiersofficial) on Jan 3, 2017 at 7:41am PST

“Your bump seems so small for six months,” one person commented. “I was the size of a house when I was at that stage.”

One mum added: “I’m only a few weeks behind you and I’m huge.”

The discussion on Faiers’ photos prove that no matter how far along in your pregnancy you are - everyone’s bumps are different and beautiful.

So whether your bump is big or small - it’s still amazing.

Also on HuffPost Pregnant Celebrities 2017 Pregnant Celebrities 2017 1 of 16 Kieron Richardson and Carl Hyland The couple announced in December 2016 they are expecting twins via surrogate. Share this slide: David M. Benett via Getty Images