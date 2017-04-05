Billie Faiers gave birth to her second child four weeks ago, and now she’s finally showing fans how adorable he is.

The 27-year-old, who is also mum to two-year-old Nelly with her fiancé Greg Shepherd, shared a precious snap of her daughter planting a kiss on Arthur.

It’s the first photo she has shared on social media showing the four-week-old’s face.

“My beautiful little darlings Nelly and Arthur,” she captioned the shot. “I feel like the luckiest mummy in the world.”