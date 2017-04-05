Billie Faiers gave birth to her second child four weeks ago, and now she’s finally showing fans how adorable he is.
The 27-year-old, who is also mum to two-year-old Nelly with her fiancé Greg Shepherd, shared a precious snap of her daughter planting a kiss on Arthur.
It’s the first photo she has shared on social media showing the four-week-old’s face.
“My beautiful little darlings Nelly and Arthur,” she captioned the shot. “I feel like the luckiest mummy in the world.”
Faiers’ sister Sam, who is mum to 16-month-old Paul, also shared the first snap of herself cuddling baby Arthur on her own Instagram.
“My baby nephew Arthur,” she wrote on the photo. “I love you so much you perfect little darling... so excited to go on holiday with you soon.”
The photo showed her laying her head next to Arthur’s face. Cute.
Billie Faiers recently opened up to share how her sister Sam helped her with breastfeeding since the birth of her second child.
She said she didn’t breastfeed Nelly as it was something she really struggled with.
“Sam helped me [this time],” she told OK! Magazine. “Arthur needed feeding almost straight away and and Samantha helped me to get him to latch on.
“With Nelly I had no idea what I was doing, but Samantha is a breastfeeding guru now so she’s been giving me lots of tips.”