Carrie Fisher's Daughter, Billie Lourd, Led The Princess Leia Trend On The 'Star Wars' Red Carpet

Princess Leia’s presence was felt at ‘The Last Jedi’ premiere, as several attendees were seen channelling her on the red carpet.

The latest in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, premiered in LA on Saturday 9 December to a most fabulous audience.

Naturally, superstars like Lupita Nyong’o and Daisy Ridley were dressed to the nines, but there was also a subtle trend filtering through.

The Princess Leia-inspired hair styles and gowns still looked original, despite their iconic source.

See, for example, Halle and Chloe Bailey’s Leia-esq locks or Deeta von Teese’s dramatic black dress and jewels.

Led by Billie Lourd, the late Carrie Fisher’s daughter, here’s a round-up of our favourite Leia-like looks.

Billie Lourd