    STYLE

    Carrie Fisher's Daughter, Billie Lourd, Led The Princess Leia Trend On The 'Star Wars' Red Carpet

    The premiere was dedicated to Fisher

    11/12/2017 10:26 GMT

    Princess Leia’s presence was felt at ‘The Last Jedi’ premiere, as several attendees were seen channelling her on the red carpet. 

    The latest in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, premiered in LA on Saturday 9 December to a most fabulous audience. 

    Naturally, superstars like Lupita Nyong’o and Daisy Ridley were dressed to the nines, but there was also a subtle trend filtering through. 

    The Princess Leia-inspired hair styles and gowns still looked original, despite their iconic source. 

    See, for example, Halle and Chloe Bailey’s Leia-esq locks or Deeta von Teese’s dramatic black dress and jewels.

    Led by Billie Lourd, the late Carrie Fisher’s daughter, here’s a round-up of our favourite Leia-like looks.  

    Billie Lourd

    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images

    Halle and Chloe Bailey 

    Ethan Miller via Getty Images

    Dita von Teese

    JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images

    Jenna Ortega 

    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

    Meg Donnelly

    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

