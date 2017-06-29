Billy, 24, is an actor living on the Upper East Side, New York. He’s single because “he has a busy schedule, and it takes more than just a beautiful woman to turn his head”.

Alyssa, 24, is a video production manager living in Astoria, New York. “She’s picky and has trouble finding someone with a good sense of humour.”

The pair went on a date as part of Time Out New York’s ‘Undateables’ series, where the publication attempts to matchmake New Yorkers.

But it all ended terribly. And now the internet is seriously miffed at Billy.

This week's #Undateables will make you swear off New York men if you haven't already: https://t.co/0A2FrCS6Vj pic.twitter.com/VUTpUywvmV — Time Out New York (@TimeOutNewYork) June 28, 2017

The date started on the back foot when Alyssa was a few minutes late.

Immediately, Billy was deeply unhappy - and boy did he let everyone know about it.

“She was about five minutes late, which annoyed the shit out of me,” he said. “As soon as she walked into the room, I knew she wasn’t the girl for me. She didn’t have the goods.”

The pair engaged in conversation and Alyssa seemed impressed with her date, calling him “nice and charming”.

Despite Billy mentioning that he “had to sit there for two hours and be a gentleman”, he did say the conversation was “nice” and appeared to be pleased that Alyssa complimented him.

But then he abruptly ended the niceties by commenting on the way Alyssa ordered her steak.

“She ordered her filet mignon well done. The waiter just looked at me, and I looked at the waiter. I was like, ‘Live your life, but this is not Outback Steakhouse, girl’,” he said.

Afterwards, Alyssa ordered ice cream and Billy seemed to be put out by it (“so that was another 20 minutes”).

Reflecting back on the date, Alyssa gave him three hearts but added that there was more of a “friend vibe”.

Billy, however, was a little more blunt.

He wrote: “There was nothing drawing me in. She was very sweet, always smiling, always bubbly. But I feel like I took two hours of my time and kind of just burned it.”

When Time Out tweeted the date with the caption, “this week’s # Undateables will make you swear off New York men if you haven’t already”, people knew something was about to go down.

One person said Billy made them grateful they no longer have to date...

My boyfriend literally just texted me this. pic.twitter.com/1UrIxoxZJi — Mackenzie Newcomb (@MackinStyle) June 28, 2017

Others simply aired their disapproval.

Does this guy even know what a crappy person he is? — Brynn Harris-Hamm (@Brynn_H) June 28, 2017

And he wonders why he's undateable. Ew. — KOB (@KOB8) June 29, 2017

Uuuuuggghhhhhhh. I am an actor and this is why I dont date actors. 🙄🙄🙄 — Lucy Horton (@lfhorton) June 28, 2017

.@TimeOutNewYork Where did you find Billy for this week's Undateables? He's the worst person I could imagine. — Rosie Izzi (@rizzi_PR) June 28, 2017

After Billy became something of an online sensation (for all the wrong reasons) he took to social media to defend himself.

The actor tweeted: “Hey ladies! It’s easy to think someone’s a dick when the magazine takes full artistic liberty with their words! GROSSLY misquoted! Awful!”

He has since removed his Twitter account.

billy, the roasted undateables dude, is going full fake news rn pic.twitter.com/AWHJWjV8hS — Polly Mosendz (@polly) June 28, 2017

Awkward.